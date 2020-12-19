Advertisement

Ball State contains Patterson, tops Buffalo 38-28 to win MAC

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference title game.

The Cardinals won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the league’s title game originated.

They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he’d been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/18/2020 11:09:41 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart
Currently, their dining room is empty, choosing not to serve in person due to Covid-19...
94-year-old Sunny Italy Cafe still a South Bend staple, even with dining room closed
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan lets high schools, entertainment venues reopen

Latest News

Brohm fires defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after 1 season at Purdue
Michigan State - Maryland game canceled again
Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler
For the first time since 1918, Purdue and Indiana will not play on the football field.
Indiana-Purdue cancel rivalry game again; bowl called off