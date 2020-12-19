2nd Chance: Duke
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
This is Duke!
Duke is a handsome boy who has lived outside his whole life.
He is a husky mix, estimated at 9-10 years old and weighs approximately 50 pounds.
He is quite loving and enjoys attention, but he doesn’t like cats.
While being neutered, it was discovered that duke had a form of cancer. The animal rescue’s vetting team successfully removed a tumor, however future monitoring will be needed for Duke.
Duke also has a chronic eye issue.
He enjoys his walks and loves his walkers.
Duke would love a home who has had a husky before and understands the care they need.
If you want to adopt Duke or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Animal Rescue at (574) 400-5633.
You can also like them on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.