Two men charged in deadly October shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been charged in a deadly apartment complex shooting earlier this year.

Dijon Davis, 18, and Darius Vaughn, 19, are both charged with aiding, inducing, or causing murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police were called to the Waterford Glen Apartments on October 22.

They found 21-year-old Malik Balderos and 20-year-old Ricky Kinds Jr. with gunshot wounds.

Both died of their injuries.

Davis and Vaughn are currently being held without bond.

