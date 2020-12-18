Tale of Two Quarterbacks: Ian Book and Trevor Lawrence set to battle for ACC Championship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When Notre Dame and Clemson played on November 7th here in South Bend - the game was a tale of the quarterbacks.

Irish quarterback Ian Book had been getting the job done but he was facing some criticism, while Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made his first road start since Trevor Lawrence was out due to COVID-19.

So much has changed since then.

Now, some ESPN analysts believe Book is in the Heisman conversation.

And, of course, on Saturday, Lawrence will start for the Tigers in the ACC Championship.

This will be the first meeting between the two quarterbacks since the College Football Playoff Game in 2018.

The two QB1s really got to know each other at the Peyton Manning Passing Academy in 2019, and they are excited to face each other once again on Saturday.

“Obviously, a really, really good quarterback and an even better person,” Book said. “Happy for his all of his success. I’m happy to have a rematch against Clemson with him playing. Just excited for him. Really good guy. He’ll be playing for a long time.”

The respect goes both ways.

“Ian played really well [on November 7th],” Lawrence said. “In big games like that the quarterback has to play well, and he did. Gave them a chance to win. He extended plays really well. made some big throws. He’s just a competitor you can tell. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Book and Lawrence battle for an ACC Title on Saturday. That will be a 4 PM kick on ABC.

