St. Joseph County officials urging people to support local businesses ahead of Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The latest data shows a decrease in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and the county is seeing the lowest 7-day rolling average since November.

While this news and the first vaccines arriving in Michiana are hopeful, officials say it will still take time for things to go to normal.

More and more local businesses are closing their doors after being hit hard during the pandemic.

Officials are urging people to buy gift cards and purchase take out to support local businesses this holiday season.

Officials say it’s the time to spread holiday cheer not the virus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.