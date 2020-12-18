Advertisement

Ready for the rematch: Irish and Clemson set to clash in ACC Championship

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The anticipation is building for the ACC Championship as Notre Dame and Clemson are set to meet for the second time in six weeks tomorrow.

Of course, the last time these two teams played it was a double overtime thriller as the Irish came out on top with the 47-40 victory.

However, both teams are done talking about that game back on November 7.

“Can we get this on now,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “We know Clemson. They know us. You’ve got two really good football teams. There’s a lot of excitement. If we could play Friday, the guys would want to play Friday.”

The coaches say they are tired of talking about the ACC title game as well. They just want to go out and play.

“Both teams are excited to play,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “This is what you work for all year. This is our next goal is to win this league. That’s really our only focus. Just focusing on this moment, and doing our job and being grateful for this moment.”

The ACC Championship will be a huge moment for both squads. A win guarantees a spot in the college football playoff for either team.

You can watch Saturday’s ACC title game on ABC. Kickoff is at 4 PM.

