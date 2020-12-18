Advertisement

One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Elkhart Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call at 7:30 saying there was someone injured after a shooting in the 500 block of Concord Ave.

The victim was a 41-year-old male. He was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers called in the Elkhart County Homicide Unit to work the case.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to public safety. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, please call Elkhart County Homicide at 574-295-2821, or the Elkhart police tip line at 574-389-4777, or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

