Notre Dame to consider rejecting College Football Playoff bid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a win on Saturday over Clemson in the ACC Championship, the Irish are guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly says if the Irish do make the playoff, they might not play.

Kelly was adamant that his players should be able to play in front of their families.

As of Friday afternoon, the Rose Bowl will not allow fans of any kind to attend the game. Meanwhile, the Sugar Bowl will be limited to 3,000 fans.

Kelly says somebody in the college football playoff committee needs to wake up and allow families to attend the games.

He sounded off on the topic on Friday morning.

“I’m not sure if we will play in the playoffs if parents can’t be there, to be honest with you,” Kelly said. “Why would we play if you can’t have the families at the game? They’ve got to figure out how to make sure that whatever sites they play at, that the parents are going to be watching their sons play. Maybe they need to spend a little less time on who the Top 4 teams are and figure out how to get parents into these games. I am so sick and tired of this playoff committee talking about sites where you can’t have parents at and their families. It’s ridiculous.”

Kelly also went on to say his players and athletic director Jack Swarbrick support this stance. He says this has been very frustrating.

“Where’s the flexibility for the student athlete is all I am saying,” Kelly said. “The one thing these kids have been is incredibly flexible and then on the other side we can’t be flexible. It’s hard to imagine. So anyway, we’ll deal with it. If we are fortunate one of the four teams, it is going to be a topic. That’s all I am saying. All I know is that is a number one topic for our guys if, in fact, they are selected.”

College football fans will know a lot more about Notre Dame’s chances to make the College Football Playoff on Saturday as the Irish battle Clemson for an ACC Championship.

The ACC Title game will be televised on ABC at 4 PM.

