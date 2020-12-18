Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick wins John Toner award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick was named the National Football Foundation John L. Toner Award recipient.

The honor is given annually to an athletic director who has demonstrated superior administrative abilities and shown outstanding dedication to college football.

“It is a great honor for me and Notre Dame Athletics to be recognized with the National Football Foundation’s John L. Toner Award,” Swarbrick said. “I am humbled to be added to such a distinguished list of prior recipients, including many athletic directors who I have counted among my mentors and close friends over the years. I especially appreciate that this year’s award recognizes the hard work that our staff at Notre Dame put in to ensure that our student-athletes had the opportunity to pursue their athletic dreams during a year in which so many thought that would not be possible.”

In a year unlike any other, Swarbrick helped place the Notre Dame football team in a conference, which allowed the Irish to fill a schedule.

