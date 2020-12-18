More active weather pattern...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FAST CHANGES HEADING TOWARD CHRISTMAS... We have a weak system Saturday and Saturday night, then a bit more impressive system on Monday, and then the blast of cold Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All of these have a chance to bring us some snow, but only the last one has a chance to have the snow for Christmas morning. I doubt we get much Saturday/Saturday night...just a bit of rain and snow. Monday’s system could bring us an inch or 2 of snow. And the cold air has the potential of bringing a lot of snow by Christmas...BUT, it’s lake-effect, so we’ll have to see how it evolves...

Tonight: Variably cloudy this evening, then cloudy overnight. Low: 31, Wind: S 8-16

Saturday: Cloudy with a bit of snow and rain once in a while. High: 37, Wind: SSW 8-16

Saturday night: Scattered snow showers...maybe a small accumulation in some areas. Low: 30

Sunday: A bit of snow possible early, then some afternoon sunshine. High: 37

