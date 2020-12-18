Advertisement

Michigan reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,180 more cases Friday

There have been 11,274 deaths and 454,956 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 66 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,180 more cases on Friday.

There have been 11,274 deaths and 454,956 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 190* more coronavirus deaths and 4,024 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 125 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 83 more coronavirus deaths and 4,037 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 183* more coronavirus deaths and 4,730 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 71 identified during a Vital Records review.

Sunday, Monday: 90 more coronavirus deaths and 7,205* more cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/14/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 12th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.

Berrien County has had 146 (+0) deaths and 8,730 (+73) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 40 (+0) deaths and 2,911 (+23) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 45 (+0) deaths and 3,301 (+41) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

