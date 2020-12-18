Advertisement

MHSAA: Football, volleyball, swimming tourneys will resume

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan high school fall sports season is stretching into January.

Football playoffs will resume Jan. 2.

The eight-player championship games will be played Jan. 9, followed by the 11-player finals on Jan. 15-16.

The announcement came after the state health director said football and volleyball players and swimmers will participate in a coronavirus antigen-testing program.

Volleyball quarterfinals will be held on Jan. 5, with semifinals and finals on Jan. 7-9.

Girls swimming and diving finals are scheduled for Jan. 15-16.

All indoor winter sports remain suspended until Jan. 16.    

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
There have been 11,274 deaths and 454,956 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,180 more cases Friday