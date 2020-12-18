Advertisement

Man charged in Michigan robbery, murder sentenced 43 years

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - One of two men charged in a Dowagiac armed robbery and murder is sentenced to a minimum of 43 years in prison and a max of 70 years with parole.

Justin Carlton appeared in court today.

He was charged with 2nd degree murder after pleading guilty to killing Michael Collins after a shooting and robbery back in January.

Carlton says he had time to reflect on what happened.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about and reflect. I do apologize for the loss of their father, if I could take that back in a heartbeat. To my children, I apologize. They shouldn’t have to suffer for their father’s crimes,” Carlton said.

Over 300 days of his sentence have already been served.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

Nearly 300 healthcare workers vaccinated on Friday
Goshen Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers
There have been 11,274 deaths and 454,956 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,180 more cases Friday
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two men charged in deadly October shooting
St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says residents increasing safe practice over the...
St. Joseph County officials urging people to support local businesses ahead of Christmas