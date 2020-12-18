Man charged in Michigan robbery, murder sentenced 43 years

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - One of two men charged in a Dowagiac armed robbery and murder is sentenced to a minimum of 43 years in prison and a max of 70 years with parole.

Justin Carlton appeared in court today.

He was charged with 2nd degree murder after pleading guilty to killing Michael Collins after a shooting and robbery back in January.

Carlton says he had time to reflect on what happened.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about and reflect. I do apologize for the loss of their father, if I could take that back in a heartbeat. To my children, I apologize. They shouldn’t have to suffer for their father’s crimes,” Carlton said.

Over 300 days of his sentence have already been served.

