Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

Nearly 300 healthcare workers vaccinated on Friday
Goshen Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers
Doctors are preparing for a baby boom at the start of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors expecting pandemic baby boom
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
There have been 11,274 deaths and 454,956 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,180 more cases Friday