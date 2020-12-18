Advertisement

Local officials host Hope for the Holidays toy drive

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council and City of South Bend are hosting a drive-thru Hope for the Holidays toy drive today and tomorrow at Fire Station No. 1.

Residents interested in donating toys for local kids can bring them to the fire station located on south Michigan Street.

“I know it’s very hard for those who are unable, [this] brightens up the whole day and in the Christmas spirit,” said Shay Davis.

Today’s drive thru ended at 4 p.m., but you’ll have another opportunity to donate.

You can stop by from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow.

They will also be giving out hand sanitizer.

