Irish guard Trey Wertz ready to contribute after granted waiver

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame guard Trey Wertz made his Irish debut.

This came after the NCAA made a ruling that transfers could become immediately eligible to play.

Wertz, the transfer from Santa Clara, scored nine points in twenty minutes of action for Notre Dame.

Wertz says he was just happy to be on the court again and thinks he can make a big impact for the Irish.

“It was definitely fun to just get out there,” Wertz said. “It’s a little different not having the fans there and everything but it was always my dream to play in the ACC so it was definitely nice to get out there. I think I can guard different positions and offensively, I can play with our without the ball in my hands. That’s kind of what I bring to the table.”

Wertz and the Irish hope they can bring a little more to the table on Saturday, when they face Purdue in the Crossroads Classic.

That will be a 2:30 PM tip on ESPN2.

