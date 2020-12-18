Advertisement

Irish do not look back at double overtime classic when preparing for Clemson

The Irish are not even looking back at the game when analyzing Clemson film.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - That double overtime game on November 7 between Notre Dame and Clemson will be a night Irish fans will be talking about forever.

However, that game is already in the rear view mirror for the Irish.

The Domers know the win over Clemson was historic, but what happened that November night in South Bend will not determine what happens on Saturday.

The Irish are not even looking back at the game when analyzing Clemson film.

They say, this Clemson team is different than the last time they played.

“I’m not really looking at when we played them last. Obviously, everything has changed,” Irish running back Kyren Williams said. “I am looking to the last time we played them, November 7 on. I’m seeing what they did after they lost to us. See what was changed. See the new personnel. Who else is playing so I am just looking at the past few games to see what they are talking about.”

There are less than 48 hours until the college football world knows what both teams are about in this rematch.

The ACC title game starts Saturday at 4 PM on ABC.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick wins John Toner award
This will be the first meeting between the two quarterbacks since the College Football Playoff...
Tale of Two Quarterbacks: Ian Book and Trevor Lawrence set to battle for ACC Championship
For Notre Dame Karen & Kevin Keyes Family women’s basketball head coach Niele Ivey, it was ACC...
Irish outlast Virginia Tech, 84-78, for first ACC win
Brohm fires defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after 1 season at Purdue