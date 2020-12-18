Irish do not look back at double overtime classic when preparing for Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - That double overtime game on November 7 between Notre Dame and Clemson will be a night Irish fans will be talking about forever.

However, that game is already in the rear view mirror for the Irish.

The Domers know the win over Clemson was historic, but what happened that November night in South Bend will not determine what happens on Saturday.

The Irish are not even looking back at the game when analyzing Clemson film.

They say, this Clemson team is different than the last time they played.

“I’m not really looking at when we played them last. Obviously, everything has changed,” Irish running back Kyren Williams said. “I am looking to the last time we played them, November 7 on. I’m seeing what they did after they lost to us. See what was changed. See the new personnel. Who else is playing so I am just looking at the past few games to see what they are talking about.”

There are less than 48 hours until the college football world knows what both teams are about in this rematch.

The ACC title game starts Saturday at 4 PM on ABC.

