Irish avoid outside noise ahead of ACC Championship game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The anticipation for the rematch between Notre Dame and Clemson is more intense than it was for the November 7 meeting between these two football programs.

Like that night in South Bend in November, the Irish are also seen as the underdog in the ACC Championship game.

Going into Saturday’s contest, Clemson is seen as a 10.5 point favorite in the eyes of Vegas.

Even though Notre Dame is No. 2 in the college football playoff rankings and they beat Clemson in that double overtime classic, the Irish are still seen as the underdog.

A big reason for that is quarterback Trevor Lawrence is COVID free. Clemson will have also have three defensive starters, who did not play on November 7, available - defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

At the end of the day, quarterback Ian Book is avoiding the outside noise and thinks the Irish can get the job done.

“It’s all about the guys in our room and proving them right,” Book said. “We don’t really worry about everyone else. There are a lot of doubters. It felt good to get that win and just believe in each other. This whole team believed we could win before that game even started, and that’s what it’s about. I think this game will be the same thing. People are probably saying a lot of things about their players being gone and now they are back, there’s no way. It’s just about what we do here at Notre Dame every day in the Gug and on this field, putting in work. It’s about us. We believe we can do it and that’s what matters.”

In less than 48 hours, the college football world will know if the Irish were able to beat Clemson again.

Kickoff for the ACC Championship is on Saturday at 4 PM. The game will be televised on ABC.

