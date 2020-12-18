Indiana restaurant sues governor, state over mask mandate

BLUFFTON, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana restaurant that was shut down over the state’s mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus is taking the issue to court.

Yergy’s State Road BBQ LLC in Bluffton says it was improperly closed for violating masking requirements and capacity limits.

Bluffton is a town in Wells County about 40 minutes south of Fort Wayne.

The restaurant filed a suit Tuesday against the Wells County Health Department, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state.

Yergy’s contends the Wells County health order that shuttered the restaurant was based on “improper Executive Orders” issued by the governor “outside the narrow scope of the Emergency Declaration Law.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)