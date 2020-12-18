Indiana reports 84 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,088 new cases Friday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 84 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,088 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,065 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,944 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 453,139 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 79 more coronavirus deaths and 6,458 more cases were reported. 3,147 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 125 more coronavirus deaths and 6,283 more cases were reported. 3,192 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 129 more coronavirus deaths and 4,347 more cases were reported. 3,229 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 5,050 more cases were reported. 3,072 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 6,025 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 22,478 (+177) cases and 307 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,440 (+159) cases and 291 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,555 (+115) cases and 120 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,205 (+22) cases and 63 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,170 (+50) cases and 62 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,886 (+12) cases and 42 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,388 (+31) cases and 34 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,253 (+19) cases and 23 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 727 (+26) cases and 29 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

