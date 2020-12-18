Goshen Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations for frontline workers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The vaccine rollout continues in Michiana and on Friday with Goshen Health getting Pfizer’s vaccine into the arms of healthcare workers battling the pandemic on the frontlines.

“It was fine, I mean it didn’t hurt as much as the flu shot going in,” Dr. Daniel Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer says.

Goshen Health says these vaccines are nothing short of a modern medicine miracle, and many lives are going to be saved because of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I don’t know that everybody is aware that COVID is now the leading cause of death in the United States and to have a vaccine that can prevent the leading cause of death at 95% is really amazing,” Dr. Nafziger says.

For now the Pfizer vaccine is only available to frontline healthcare workers. Goshen Health has around 975 doses with 292 vaccination appointments booked on Friday. Community members could start scheduling their vaccines as early as January. The location of the clinic is 400 W Lincoln Ave in Goshen.

What about people who are worried when it comes to the vaccine’s safety?

“Over 30,000 people were tested during the process, and so it’s a very safe vaccine and people just need to simply look at the facts,” Dr. David Coil, Goshen Physicians Medical Director says.

What about side effects? Goshen Health says there’s no need to worry.

“If it doesn’t have some effects then it doesn’t have an effect,” Dr. Ebenezer Kio, Medical Oncologist says. ”They are mild as far as we know.”

The Pfizer vaccine is stored at a cool -88 degrees Fahrenheit, and it could be the remedy to cool down a pandemic that’s been heating up.

“This is an exciting moment in history, not only for our county, our state, but also four our country, to simply move past this, to create this path that we can go down to improve and to get past this coronavirus.”

Here is the latest from Goshen Health on the vaccination rollout:

Goshen Health administers first COVID-19 vaccinations

GOSHEN, Ind., December 18, 2020 – Today, the opening day for COVID-19 vaccinations at Goshen Health, was booked full with 292 vaccine appointments. Among the first to receive the vaccination were doctors, nurses and therapists – Colleagues and providers that are directly responsible for the care of COVID-19 patients.

“We are grateful healthcare workers have been prioritized for first access. This virus can have serious, life-threatening complications. There is no way to know in advance how it will affect you, your friends or your loved ones. With a 95 percent effective rate, the vaccine is the safest way to build protection for all,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Infectious Disease Specialist. “Through the hard work of many people we have an excellent vaccine that was made in record time without skipping any of the usual safety steps.”

“This is a monumental day. To see our Colleagues coming in for their vaccination appointments is truly moving. COVID-19 vaccines are the safest way to stop the spread of this virus and I am so glad that healthcare workers are the first to receive this protection. We are encouraging all of our Colleagues to get vaccinated and we urge the community to follow suit as soon as it is publicly available,” Randy Christophel, President and CEO of Goshen Health.

On December 17, Goshen Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the health system anticipates receiving weekly shipments from here forward. Additional vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.

Vaccination scheduling for community members is anticipated for January. A registration announcement will be shared through traditional and social media.

