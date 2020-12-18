Five families receive gift baskets from Shop with a Cop

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five families in Berrien County received food baskets and gifts cards courtesy of the Berrien County Sherriff’s Office.

For the past several years, reserve deputies would shop with families at the Niles Walmart in their Shop with a Cop event.

Things had to change a bit this year because of the pandemic.

Instead of shopping with families, deputies delivered food baskets and gift cards directly to each family’s doorstep.

This year, a total of 19 kids from many different townships were served.

Generous donations from Honor Credit Union, Niles Walmart and Milano Pizza among many others are to thank for making this event possible.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.