Feed the Hungry distributes food to Cass County food pantries

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Thousands of dollars worth of food is being given to several food pantries throughout Cass County.

16 News Now was at the food distribution Friday to learn more about how big of an impact this has on the county’s families in need.

The Feed the Hungry campaign in Dowagiac Michigan is bigger and better than ever this year.

“People really need help this year more than ever. The fortunate thing was, we knew what to do and we did just exactly that,” Chairman of Feed the Hungry Jim Allen said.

In partnership with C. Wimberley Automotive, Allen works tirelessly all year to collect donations to stock 8 food pantries in Cass County.

Friday, local law enforcement helped distribute thousands of pounds of food to those pantries.

“Nationally, food pantries can’t keep up with demand. We stock ours twice a month year-round, and this is our 11th year doing that,” Allen said.

ACTION Ministries is also a part of the effort, as they help coordinate the donation drive.

“It’s something near to my heart. It’s a ministry, and it’s also a way to help people in need, and we see a lot of people in need in Dowagiac and the surrounding areas,” ACTION Ministries Media Liason Jeff Neumann said.

Organizers say the community has really rallied behind the campaign this year, after the initial fundraising goal of 20,000 dollars was surpassed by raising 37,000 dollars, with every penny going toward food.

“I don’t know who gets the most out of it, the recipients, the donors or the volunteers, but it’s just a blessing with all of us. You can see everyone is happy. Everyone is happy working their butts off with a goal to help people,” Allen said.

Allen says the success of the campaign wouldn’t be possible without the community stepping up as they have.

“Every dollar adds up, and at the end of the program, this is what we have, the fruits of our labor.”

It’s not too late to donate! Contact Jim Allen at 269-779-1691 for more information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.