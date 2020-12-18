Advertisement

Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall counties begin giving COVID-19 vaccine

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart General Hospital started giving out the COVID-19 vaccine today to health care workers.

The vaccine arrived at the hospital yesterday.

Elkhart General and Goshen Health each received over 900 doses.

The pandemic has put the hospital above capacity, forcing the postponement of non-emergency procedures.

Many health care workers say the arrival of a vaccine is a huge relief.

And the Saint Joseph Health System also started vaccinating health care workers in St. Joseph and Marshall Counties.

The vaccine is a big step in limiting the spread of COVID-19 to our community’s most vulnerable, including frontline health care workers.

Everyone who got the vaccine today needs to get their second dose in three weeks.

