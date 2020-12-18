Donation page set-up for family of Warsaw stabbing victims

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) -Now a way you can help a family mourning and recovering after a stabbing happened in their home near Warsaw earlier this week.

16 News Now spoke with sisters of 42-year-old Matthew Lucas who died in the stabbing Tuesday morning and tells us why they’re asking for help from their community.

Earlier this week investigators’ vehicles lined West Side Dr. investigating the triple stabbing that left one dead.

Now those vehicles are replaced by those of family members who are here to mourn the loss of one of their own.

“All of us are still pretty much in shock,” said Matthew’s sister-in-law Stacey Lucas.

A home that used to have an open-door policy for friends and neighbors--a place people felt safe--was anything but after the stabbing that took the life of father-of-two Matthew Lucas and sent his mother and step-father to the hospital.

“I don’t say that we feel safe in the house, you know, just because of what’s happened here, and I think that’s really bothering a lot of the family,” Stacey said.

A couple of hours after the stabbing, police arrested 44-year-old Vickie Wooldridge in connection with the stabbing.

Matthew’s sister told 16 News Now Woolridge knew him from a job and she’s been to their house before.

Matthew’s step-father is still in the hospital, though his mother is released.

“This is nothing you could plan for, and I know Diane would take great comfort in knowing the funeral was taken care of, and all the excessive hospital bills that Bill will have from being in the hospital,” Stacey said.

They’ve set up a donation page with Titus Funeral Homes to help make this happen and are asking for support from their community.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.