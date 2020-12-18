Advertisement

Donation page set-up for family of Warsaw stabbing victims

16 News Now spoke with sisters of 42-year-old Matthew Lucas who died in the stabbing Tuesday...
16 News Now spoke with sisters of 42-year-old Matthew Lucas who died in the stabbing Tuesday morning and tells us why they’re asking for help from their community.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) -Now a way you can help a family mourning and recovering after a stabbing happened in their home near Warsaw earlier this week.

16 News Now spoke with sisters of 42-year-old Matthew Lucas who died in the stabbing Tuesday morning and tells us why they’re asking for help from their community.

Earlier this week investigators’ vehicles lined West Side Dr. investigating the triple stabbing that left one dead.

Now those vehicles are replaced by those of family members who are here to mourn the loss of one of their own.

“All of us are still pretty much in shock,” said Matthew’s sister-in-law Stacey Lucas.

A home that used to have an open-door policy for friends and neighbors--a place people felt safe--was anything but after the stabbing that took the life of father-of-two Matthew Lucas and sent his mother and step-father to the hospital.

“I don’t say that we feel safe in the house, you know, just because of what’s happened here, and I think that’s really bothering a lot of the family,” Stacey said.

A couple of hours after the stabbing, police arrested 44-year-old Vickie Wooldridge in connection with the stabbing.

Matthew’s sister told 16 News Now Woolridge knew him from a job and she’s been to their house before.

Matthew’s step-father is still in the hospital, though his mother is released.

“This is nothing you could plan for, and I know Diane would take great comfort in knowing the funeral was taken care of, and all the excessive hospital bills that Bill will have from being in the hospital,” Stacey said.

They’ve set up a donation page with Titus Funeral Homes to help make this happen and are asking for support from their community.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart

Latest News

Currently, their dining room is empty, choosing not to serve in person due to Covid-19...
94-year-old Sunny Italy Cafe still a South Bend staple, even with dining room closed
The Holiday Lights Extravaganza Week continues 16 Morning News Now. All week, Michiana homes...
New Carlisle family decorates yard with 19 holiday inflatables
Aquyla and Aquanis
Wednesday’s Child: A promise to stay together
Jordan worked two jobs and as the second oldest in a six sibling household, she helped out...
Family of teen killed in Elkhart Co. crash asking for help with funeral costs