Benton Harbor family creates a ‘Christmas Wonderland’ in yard

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Holiday Lights Extravaganza week wrapped up Friday on 16 Morning News Now with a visit to the Carter home in Benton Harbor.

Their display includes 62 inflatables and more than 20,000 Christmas lights.

Nick carter started the display last holiday season, and says he plans on adding more decorations every year going forward.

“Just like when I was a firefighter, I love to do good in someone else’s life, put a smile on someone’s face,” Carter said. “It’s all about making everybody happy.”

The Carter’s Christmas Wonderland turns on every night at 5:30 and stays on until 10 p.m. during the weekdays and midnight on the weekends.

The Grinch makes an appearance every night from 6 – 8 p.m.

The Carter home is located at 890 Roslin Road in Benton Harbor.

