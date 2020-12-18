Advertisement

AP sources: Whitmer administration to let high schools open

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will lift a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools, letting them reopen Jan. 4 after the holiday break following a decline in coronavirus cases.

Three people familiar with the pending announcement disclosed it to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of an afternoon news conference.

High schools have been virtual since Nov. 18.

The state health department’s order expires Sunday, though much of it could be extended.

It also has prohibited indoor restaurant dining, closed entertainment venues and barred organized sports.

