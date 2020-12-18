16 News Now talks with Chuck Todd about Buttigieg nomination

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, 16 News Now took some time with talk with Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’S “Meet the Press,” about the nomination of Pete Buttigieg for Secretary of Transportation.

Earlier this week, President-elect Joe Biden nominated the former South Bend mayor to lead the Department of Transportation, giving him the chance to be the first senate-confirmed LGBTQ cabinet secretary in U.S. history.

Todd explains what else makes this nomination a big deal:

“Obviously this is a big deal, if confirmed Pete Buttigieg would be the first openly gay senate-confirmed cabinet member of any presidential administration. President Trump had a acting director of the national intelligence who was openly gay but was not senate-confirmed so that breaks a barrier that hasn’t been broken yet, should happen with flying colors. I think the biggest diversifying factor is this is the first millennial that’s been nominated for a cabinet post in any term and certainly the first millennial nominated in Joe Biden’s cabinet so it does bring some youth to what has been an older list of nominees.”

16 News Now also asked Chuck what makes Buttigieg the right man for the job.

This is his response:

“We’re going to find out if he’s the right person for the job. I happen to think that, in something like this, transportation and shoveling out what should be a gigantic amount of money if congress can agree to it, there’s been bi-partisan infrastructure for five years about it, you’d think we’re finally get this past the finish line, his experience at McKinsey, being a sort of an analytical mind, this should make him a pretty good, hands on manager on how to get this money allocated, how to get it distributed, that’s the big challenge.”

