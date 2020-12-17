YWCA of North Central Indiana gets donation from MacKenzie Scott

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA of North Central Indiana is getting a gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and they say the money will go toward continuing to help women and children in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

From the YWCA of North Central Indiana: “The Board and employees of the YWCA of North Central Indiana are pleased to have been selected to receive a gift from MacKenzie Scott. Her commitment reflects the YWCA’s mission of Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women and the funds will help the agency continue helping women and children in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. “There are so many organizations doing wonderful work around our country, said YWCA CEO Susan Tybon. “That makes it even more gratifying to know the impact of our work was recognized by Ms. Scott,” added Tybon. The YWCA has been asked to not release the amount of Ms. Scott’s gift and will comply with that request.

The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.

Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

