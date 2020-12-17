Advertisement

YWCA of North Central Indiana gets donation from MacKenzie Scott

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA of North Central Indiana is getting a gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and they say the money will go toward continuing to help women and children in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.

Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting

Latest News

Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
Mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s and upper teens.
Nearly calm Thursday with an afternoon chance of lake-effect snow
Kimberly thinks it's Friday
16 Morning News Now WNDU Tease 12-17-2020
Sad Kimberly thinks its Friday, but it's only Thursday
16 Morning News Now WNDU Friday Eve 12-17-2020