YWCA of North Central Indiana gets donation from MacKenzie Scott
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YWCA of North Central Indiana is getting a gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, and they say the money will go toward continuing to help women and children in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.
The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.
Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.
She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.
