Advertisement

Williams, Hunter lead Purdue past No. 20 Ohio State 67-60

Ohio State played its second straight game without top scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell, who was out with an illness not related to COVID-19.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Trevion Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists to help Purdue beat No. 20 Ohio State 67-60. Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 points for the Boilermakers as Matt Painter won his 50th game over a ranked opponent since becoming Purdue’s coach 16 seasons ago. The Buckeyes were led by Justice Sueing with 14 points but lost for the first time season. Ohio State played its second straight game without top scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell, who was out with an illness not related to COVID-19.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief
Jessica and her two daughters
Community donates to previously homeless Mishawaka family
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler
There is still one Notre Dame commit who has yet to sign. That's running back Logan Diggs from...
Notre Dame ends with the nation’s ninth best recruiting class on national signing day
When he was nine years old, he wrote five goals on a piece of paper and taped it to his...
Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson accomplishes life long Notre Dame dream
Ryan says he just wants to help the team any way he can.
Irish guard Cormac Ryan gives boost in first games played at Notre Dame