Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler

Wright is 478-183 since he was hired in 2001 and he has built the Wildcats into one of the elite programs in college basketball.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) - Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for No. 7 Villanova, and coach Jay Wright won his 600th career game in an 85-66 victory over Butler on Wednesday night. Wright was already Villanova’s winningest coach and he became the 39th coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins. Wright is 478-183 since he was hired in 2001 and he has built the Wildcats into one of the elite programs in college basketball. Wright won national championships in 2016 and 2018 and again has the preseason favorite to win the Big East.

