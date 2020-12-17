United Way of St. Joseph County honors youth workers and volunteers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Way of St. Joseph County is honoring a special group of workers this holiday season.

Today, the non-profit gave more than 400 appreciation bags to local youth workers and volunteers as a way to show gratitude for how much they do to help families during the pandemic.

Each goody bag has snacks, stress balls, candy, hot chocolate, masks, even foot pampering masks, all to encourage youth workers to take care of themselves—even though they’re busy making a difference.

As a former youth worker, Velshonna Luckey with United Way understands what a gift like this means.

“That’s what I’m always thinking about: What are things that we can do to make sure we’re uplifting youth workers as they continue to help our community be resilient?” said Luckey, Director of Outreach and Partnership Development for United Way of St. Joseph County.

The project is a collaboration between Mask-Up Michana and St. Joseph County Cares, a group of over 60 local organizations committed to youth and family mental health and well-being.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.