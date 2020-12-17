Two arrested in connection with shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments in October.

Dijon Davis, 18, and Darius Vaughn, 19, were arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Both Davis and Vaugh were booked on preliminary suspicion of murder. Davis was also booked on an outstanding unrelated warrant.

No formal charges have been filed at this time.

Two men, Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds, Jr., 20, were killed in the Oct. 22 shooting.

Both arrests are under review by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.