Advertisement

Two arrested in connection with shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in South Bend.
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in South Bend.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments in October.

Dijon Davis, 18, and Darius Vaughn, 19, were arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

Both Davis and Vaugh were booked on preliminary suspicion of murder. Davis was also booked on an outstanding unrelated warrant.

No formal charges have been filed at this time.

Two men, Malik Balderos, 21, and Ricky Kinds, Jr., 20, were killed in the Oct. 22 shooting.

Both arrests are under review by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vickie Louise Wooldridge
1 dead, 2 injured after Kosciusko Co. stabbing; woman arrested
A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden picks Buttigieg as transportation chief
Jessica and her two daughters
Community donates to previously homeless Mishawaka family
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Mishawaka Police put 16 News Now through firearm training simulator.
Mishawaka Police puts WNDU through firearms training simulator
School officials hit the road urging student to hit the books.
EXCLUSIVE: SBCSC officials surprise students, delivers books to 300 households
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Arctic air possible by Christmas
Pete Buttigieg accepts the nomination to be Transportation Secretary.
Why Mayor Pete’s nomination as transportation secretary might be good for Michiana