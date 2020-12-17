Advertisement

Sentencing moved for man who attacked woman in convenience store

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sentencing has been pushed back for a man charged with the robbery of a customer inside a South Bend convenience store back in May.

Christopher Locke, 46, was arrested after attacking another customer.

In surveillance video, you can see Locke behind the woman in the check-out area.

He suddenly grabs her, a struggle follows, and she falls to the ground.

Prosecutors say he could spend anywhere from three to 16 years behind bars.

His hearing is now scheduled for January 21.

