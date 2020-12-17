Advertisement

Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Someone dropped off a gold coin in the Salvation Army’s red kettle.

It happened yesterday at the Macy’s at University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.

And according to the Salvation Army it’s worth nearly $1,000.

“We are very excited and very, very thankful once again to our Secret Santa, our givers, but exciting news. Love the community to know when exciting things like this happen it’s just very, very fun and we are just so very thankful,” said Senior Kroc Officer Major Monty Wandling.

The Red Kettle Campaign is still going on.

You can donate at kettles around the community.

The money raised helps the Salvation Army through September.

