Police identify Central Park shooting victims

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have identified the two teenagers who were shot at Mishawaka’s Central Park, and they say one of the victims is clinically dead.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Vincenzo Trozzy, an 18-year-old from Osceola, remains on life support for organ procurement but is clinically dead, according to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

Joseph McFarland Jr., a 17-year-old from Mishawaka, has injuries that are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

