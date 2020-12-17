Notre Dame ends with the nation’s ninth best recruiting class on national signing day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year’s signing day theme for the Fighting Irish was Gold Rush, and Brian Kelly certainly struck some gold in the Class of 2021.

According to 247sports, the top recruit in the class is offensive tackle Blake Fisher from Avon High School in Indiana. He is the top ranked player in the Hoosier State.

Kelly also lands quarterback Tyler Buchner from Helix High School in La Mesa, California. Some recruiting analysts think Buchner could start for the Irish next year.

In total, the Irish signed 24 players on Wednesday, and the class ranks as the ninth best in the country.

Kelly is thrilled for the future of the program, especially since Notre Dame had to recruit during a pandemic.

“This is still about fit,” Kelly said. “This is still about fitting the culture here at Notre Dame, this university, this culture, this football program. I think we addressed the needs as I mentioned. I really am proud of our coaches how they adjusted and overcame these very unique circumstances.”

There is still one Notre Dame commit who has yet to sign.

That’s running back Logan Diggs from Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans.

Diggs was offered by his home state powerhouse LSU last week. He says he will sign in February.

Here is the list of the 24 athletes Notre Dame signed on Wednesday:

Offensive lineman Joe Alt | North Oaks, Minnesota | Totino-Grace High School

Defensive lineman Devin Aupiu | Oxnard, CA | Pacifica High School

Cornerback Ryan Barnes | Gaithersburg, Maryland | Quince Orchard High School

Tight end Cane Berrong | Hartwell, Georgia | Hart County Comprehensive

Kicker Josh Bryan | Valencia, California | Sierra Canyon High School

Quarterback Tyler Buchner | San Diego, California | Helix High School

Wide receiver Deion Colzie | McDonough, Georgia | Athens Academy

Offensive lineman Pat Coogan | Palo Heights, Illinois | Marist High School

Tight end Mitchell Evans | Wadsworth, Ohio | Wadsworth High School

Offensive lineman Blake Fisher | Avon, Indiana | Avon High School

Offensive lineman Caleb Johnson | Ocala, Florida | Trinity Catholic High School

Cornerback JoJo Johnson | Merrillville, Indiana | Merrillville High School

Linebacker Kahanu Kia | Kaneohi, Hawaii | Punahou School

Linebacker Prince Kollie | Jonesborough, Tennessee | David Crockett High School

Defensive lineman Jason Onye | North Providence, Rhode Island | Bishop Hendricken High School

Quarterback Ron Powlus III | Granger, Indiana | Penn High School

Cornerback Phillip Riley | Riverview, Florida | Bloomingdale High School

Defensive lineman Gabe Rubio | St. Louis, Missouri | Lutheran of St. Charles Country High School

Defensive lineman Will Schweitzer | Los Gatos, California | Los Gatos High School

Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. | Pickerington, Ohio | Pickerington Central High School

Offensive lineman Rocco Spindler | Clarkston, Michigan | Clarkston High School

Wide receiver Jayden Thomas | Paulding County, Georgia | Pace Academy **Will also play baseball at Notre Dame

Cornerback Chase Tucker | Encino, California | Crespi Carmelite High School

Safety Justin Walters | Bolingbrook, Illinois | Bolingbrook High School

