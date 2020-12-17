Advertisement

New Carlisle family decorates yard with 19 holiday inflatables

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Holiday Lights Extravaganza week continues on 16 Morning News Now.

All week, Michiana homes with impressive light displays will be featured.

On Thursday, 16 Morning News Now visited the Luce family in New Carlisle.

Dave luce has been decorating his lawn with inflatables for the past 28 years.

This year, his collection grew to 19 inflatables and some lights.

Luce says setting up the display each year has become a tradition with his kids and grandkids.

“The kids get a blast out of it, they like to come and see all the different characters,” Luce said. “And everybody enjoys it.”

You can check out the Luce family display every evening.

Their home is located at 7142 E Grace Avenue in New Carlisle.

