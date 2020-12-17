Advertisement

Nearly calm Thursday with an afternoon chance of lake-effect snow

Few snow showers on the radar won’t cause additional accumulation
Mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s and upper teens.
Mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s and upper teens.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TODAY:

Fresh snowpack on the ground. Slick spots on the roads with minor delays for your Thursday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with light winds. Nearly calm into the afternoon hours with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 30s. No significant melting takes place today.

TONIGHT:

Snow remains on the ground, but we’re otherwise dry. Mainly clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the lower 20s and upper teens. A chilly Friday morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds move back in rapidly. Highs reach the upper 30s with a warm breeze setting up into the weekend. Rain snow mix likely begins early Saturday.

