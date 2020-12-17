Michigan State - Maryland game canceled again

The Maryland-Michigan State football game on Saturday night has been canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Maryland.

It’s the second time this season the Terrapins and Spartans have been preparing to face each other, only to have the game called off just two days before it was to be held. The same thing happened on Nov. 19 prior to the Nov. 21 scheduled meeting.

That game was also canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Maryland.

This game, added to the Big Ten schedule as a “plus-one” after the regular season, will not be made up.