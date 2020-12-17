Advertisement

Michigan reports 190* more COVID-19 deaths, 4,024 more cases Thursday

There have been 11,208 deaths and 450,776 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 11,208 deaths and 450,776 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 190* more COVID-19 deaths and 4,024 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 125 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 11,208 deaths and 450,776 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 83 more coronavirus deaths and 4,037 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 183* more coronavirus deaths and 4,730 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 71 identified during a Vital Records review.

Sunday, Monday: 90 more coronavirus deaths and 7,205* more cases were reported. *Note on cases (12/14/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 12th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3,602 per day.

Friday: 61 more coronavirus deaths and 5,157 more cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 146 (+5) deaths and 8,657 (+45) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 40 (+1) deaths and 2,888 (+29) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 45 (+0) deaths and 3,260 (+18) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Pfizer and BioNTech coronavaccine
Berrien County sees fewer coronavirus cases, but not hospitalizations
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa,...
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
COVID relief: Deal or no deal?
COVID relief: Deal or no deal?
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
5 big COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts saying otherwise