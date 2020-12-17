Merrillville’s JoJo Johnson accomplishes life long Notre Dame dream

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - All signing day moments are good, but this one was extra good.

Merrillville High School football player JoJo Johnson signed to play football for the Fighting Irish on Wednesday, and playing football at Notre Dame has always been a goal of Johnson’s.

When he was nine years old, he wrote five goals on a piece of paper and taped it to his grandmother’s refrigerator for six years.

The No. 1 goal on the list, was to play football for Notre Dame. Now, Johnson will get to live that dream.

“I would scroll down and make sure I look at it and read it so I can get it in my mind to make sure I strive for it,” JoJo said. “It’s unreal because it was a dream of mine since I was little. If you dream for something, I feel like you are going to strive for it and try to work hard to achieve it. That’s why I feel like you should always have dreams.”

His father, Henry, told JoJo to write down the list of goals to have something to work towards. He’s excited that his son will be playing just over an hour down the road in South Bend.

“Notre Dame was a big thing in our household,” Henry said. “Not just with me but with my Dad and me growing up. He just followed suit. That was the team that was on TV all the time. It was a big deal.”

JoJo says he has some goals he will write down soon.

He wants to start as a freshman, win the Thorpe award, which is given to the country’s top defensive back, and win a national championship.

Johnson thinks he will reach all of those goals.

