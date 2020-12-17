Advertisement

Medical Moment: Personalized blood test detects cancer recurrence

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of drops of blood can help doctors make a crucial catch months before cancer recurs.

In today’s Medical Moment, more on a personalized treatment for patients with advanced colon cancer.

Every year, 148,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon cancer.

In up to 40 percent of those patients, the cancer comes back after treatment.

Now, a simple blood test done at home can give doctors an early idea if the cancer will come back.

Martie Salt has more.

In addition to colon cancer, the test is used in non-small cell lung cancer, breast, and bladder cancers.

Earlier this year, Medicare approved covering the treatment for patients with stage two and three colon cancer.

