Advertisement

Local pastor dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A local pastor here in Michiana sadly passes away after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Family, friends, and members of the Granger Community Church are remembering the life of founding Pastor Mark Beeson.

According to a statement, released by the church on their website, Beeson had countless degrees, awards, and accomplishments, but he never cared about those things.

It was his charisma and care for others that drew people to him.

Beeson was 67-years-old.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski sent out a statement regarding the passing of Pastor Beeson, saying, “Pastor Mark Beeson showed us all how to serve the lord and serve others. He shared the good news of Christ through the ministry he led, and he touched the lives of so many Hoosiers in need through Granger Community Church’s annual food drive. I will be forever grateful to mark for his friendship and his service to our community.”

From the office of Jackie Walorski:

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement on the passing of Pastor Mark Beeson, founder of Granger Community Church:

“Pastor Mark Beeson showed us all how to serve the Lord and serve others. He shared the good news of Christ through the ministry he led, and he touched the lives of so many Hoosiers in need through Granger Community Church’s annual food drive. I will be forever grateful to Mark for his friendship and his service to our community. Dean and I are keeping his wife Sheila and their family in our prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Today, the non-profit gave more than 400 appreciation bags to local youth workers and...
United Way of St. Joseph County honors youth workers and volunteers
In today's Medical Moment, more on a personalized treatment for patients with advanced colon...
Medical Moment: Personalized blood test detects cancer recurrence
A local 7-year-old asked Santa for blankets for Christmas and received 300.
7-year-old asks Santa for 99 blankets to give homeless; collects over 300
Local organizations to gather for Wreaths Across America Day