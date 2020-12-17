Local pastor dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A local pastor here in Michiana sadly passes away after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Family, friends, and members of the Granger Community Church are remembering the life of founding Pastor Mark Beeson.

According to a statement, released by the church on their website, Beeson had countless degrees, awards, and accomplishments, but he never cared about those things.

It was his charisma and care for others that drew people to him.

Beeson was 67-years-old.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski sent out a statement regarding the passing of Pastor Beeson, saying, “Pastor Mark Beeson showed us all how to serve the lord and serve others. He shared the good news of Christ through the ministry he led, and he touched the lives of so many Hoosiers in need through Granger Community Church’s annual food drive. I will be forever grateful to mark for his friendship and his service to our community.”

From the office of Jackie Walorski:

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement on the passing of Pastor Mark Beeson, founder of Granger Community Church:

“Pastor Mark Beeson showed us all how to serve the Lord and serve others. He shared the good news of Christ through the ministry he led, and he touched the lives of so many Hoosiers in need through Granger Community Church’s annual food drive. I will be forever grateful to Mark for his friendship and his service to our community. Dean and I are keeping his wife Sheila and their family in our prayers.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.