Advertisement

Local organizations to gather for Wreaths Across America Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This upcoming Saturday, December 19 is National Wreaths Across America Day.

Local veteran organizations and supporters are gathering together to place wreaths on veterans’ grave sites at Fairview Cemetery.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at noon Saturday.

After that, volunteers will place wreaths on over 1,500 veterans’ graves sites at Fairview Cemetery.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org or the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting happened Tuesday night at Central Park in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: Both victims alive after shooting at Mishawaka park
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Two arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Waterford Glen Apartments
Police identify Central Park shooting victims
No one is in custody, one remains in critical condition after a double shooting in Mishawaka...
Neighbors on edge after no arrests made in Mishawaka double shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill

Latest News

Pastor Mark Beeson of Granger Community Church died after a 15-month battle with pancreatic...
Local pastor dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
Today, the non-profit gave more than 400 appreciation bags to local youth workers and...
United Way of St. Joseph County honors youth workers and volunteers
In today's Medical Moment, more on a personalized treatment for patients with advanced colon...
Medical Moment: Personalized blood test detects cancer recurrence
A local 7-year-old asked Santa for blankets for Christmas and received 300.
7-year-old asks Santa for 99 blankets to give homeless; collects over 300