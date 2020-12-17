Local organizations to gather for Wreaths Across America Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This upcoming Saturday, December 19 is National Wreaths Across America Day.

Local veteran organizations and supporters are gathering together to place wreaths on veterans’ grave sites at Fairview Cemetery.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at noon Saturday.

After that, volunteers will place wreaths on over 1,500 veterans’ graves sites at Fairview Cemetery.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org or the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.