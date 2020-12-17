Indiana reports 79 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,458 new cases Thursday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 79 more COVID-19 deaths and 6,458 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 3,147 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 6,860 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 447,190 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 125 more coronavirus deaths and 6,283 more cases were reported. 3,192 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 129 more coronavirus deaths and 4,347 more cases were reported. 3,229 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 5,050 more cases were reported. 3,072 patients were hospitalized.

Saturday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 6,025 more cases were reported.

Friday: 71 more coronavirus deaths and 7,360 more cases were reported. 3,204 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 22,307 (+187) cases and 307 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,292 (+159) cases and 287 (+5) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,441 (+124) cases and 118 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,183 (+54) cases and 63 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,121 (+35) cases and 62 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,872 (+5) cases and 42 (+2) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,358 (+14) cases and 33 (+2) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,234 (+13) cases and 22 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 700 (+15) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

