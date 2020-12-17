Advertisement

Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is announcing his 2021 “Next Level” agenda.

It focuses on safely navigating out of the pandemic and emerging as a stronger Indiana.

There are five pillars detailing priorities for the year ahead, including cultivating a strong and diverse economy, maintaining and building the state’s infrastructure, education and workforce development, public health and delivering great government service.

“Our agenda, all five pillars is (sic) all about making sure we are able to guide those discussions, offers not just suggestions but articulate what our needs are to be able to accelerate out from the pandemic,” Holcomb said.

The governor also says based on reports everything with the pandemic is moving in the right direction.

Indiana’s next coronavirus update will be Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., and we’ll bring that to you right here on WNDU.

