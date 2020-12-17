Health officials ready for next step as local hospitals receive, administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - It was a big day for Michiana as health systems across the area received, administered their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine at local hospitals.

For Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel, excited does not even begin to describe how he felt after administering their first shipment of vaccines on Wednesday.

“If I was a singer, I might give you a strain of the hallelujah chorus,” Dr. Hamel said during a Zoom interview with the Berrien County Health Department on Thursday.

Hamel says he was one of many health care workers who received the vaccine Wednesday and is excited to take the next step in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are, in fact, really excited because we have just under a thousand vaccines allocated to us. We have finally turned the corner from just a defense strategy around COVID-19 to, in fact, an offensive strategy so we can actually prevent the disease,” Hamel says.

However, Hamel is not the only one celebrating this long awaited feat. Elkhart General Hospital also became one of the 50 hospitals in Indiana to received their first shipment of the vaccine.

Health officials say their first shipment of the vaccine arrived Thursday morning and will begin administering the vaccine to health care workers and residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities as soon as Friday morning.

Dr. Michelle Bache, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Elkhart General Hospital said in an interview Wednesday that she is ecstatic to finally see the vaccine come through their doors.

“As this really is a cause for celebration, it’s really the weapon we needed to fight this pandemic and bring this to an end, to get us back to our normal lives,” Bache says.

Like Elkhart General Hospital, St. Joseph Health System received their first batch of doses on Thursday as well. The shipment came into St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

According to Beacon Health, health care workers in St. Joseph County and Marshall County will start getting the vaccine tomorrow at 7 a.m.

The excitement among health care workers is definitely building as more vaccines become available, but as Hamel puts it, it still may be a while before the vaccine will be available to the public.

“Don’t call your doctor’s office today and say ‘I want to do a cruise in January. Can you immunize me?’ it’s just not available. It’s going to be available for everybody in time. There is no question about that. But we just don’t have doses on shelves to say here you go,” Hamel says.

Local health officals say their hoping to have enough vaccines for the public by late spring, early summer.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.