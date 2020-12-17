Goodwill Industries of Michiana getting $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting a $10 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The big news was announced by Goodwill on Thursday morning.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.

Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.

MacKenzie Scott’s generous donation, the largest in our history, will accelerate our mission to help people get back to... Posted by Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. on Thursday, December 17, 2020

