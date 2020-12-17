Elkhart’s Tyren Mason and Riley’s Tyson Lee sign with Western Michigan

ELKHART, SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A pair of star Michiana football players will be continuing their careers at Western Michigan.

Elkhart wide receiver Tyren Mason will be heading up north to become a Bronco.

Mason is the No. 25 prospect in Indiana. He recorded 11 total touchdowns and over 1200 yards in his senior year.

Mason is excited to continue his dream of playing football.

“Fun fact that was actually my only offer,” Mason said. “I talked to other schools but it was like family there talking with Coach Harbaugh. We talk every day. We Facetime everyday. It’s like a family culture. I really love it. I haven’t been up there actually. So when I get on to campus for summer camp that will be my first time up there.”

Riley star Tyson Lee is now a Bronco too.

The defensive linemen had 30 tackles and three sacks during his senior year.

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester says Lee can play every position on the d-line, and Lee is excited to go play for him.

“It feels great to actually be able to sign,” Lee said. “I feel blessed. I’m very grateful and very humbled to be able to be going to Western and play for Western. Let’s ride. I’m just happy. Western Michigan was the right fit because of their class. They have a great class. They have a great amount of players. The coaching staff is fantastic. The living area is awesome.”

Lee has not decided on whether or not he will enroll early yet. He’s also focused on basketball season for the Wildcats.

